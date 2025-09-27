Morris and Essex Line service suspended after work train derailment: NJ Transit

article

The Brief Rail service on Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch halted. A work train derailed at Summit Station. NJ TRANSIT tickets are valid on buses.



Rail service on the Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch has been suspended following a slow-speed derailment of a non-passenger work train at Summit Station.

Rail service impact on local commuters

What we know:

Rail service on both lines is halted until further notice. NJ TRANSIT is working to restore service but has not announced a timeline for resumption.

NJ TRANSIT is allowing rail tickets and passes to be used on their buses and private carriers. Commuters are advised to check the NJ TRANSIT website for alternate travel options.

The Source: Information from NJ TRANSIT was used in this article.



