Mormon missionary killed, 3 others hurt in Brazil bus crash

A missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was killed Friday in a bus crash in Brazil.

Church leaders said 20-year-old Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, Alaska, lost his life in a rural area near the city of Tibagi.

Card and three other missionaries were traveling in the early evening when their bus was hit by a semi-truck.

The other missioners were not serious hurt and are being cared for by local church members in Brazil.

The church said Card had been serving as a full-time missionary since October 2022.

"We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission," the church said in an online statement. "We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christlike service."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.