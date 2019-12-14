More TV watchers use antennas than cable, internet TV and satellite combined

article

If you’re still watching television the old-fashioned way, you’re not alone. Even with the rise of the internet, traditional antenna television is still plenty popular around the world.

According to a predictions report from professional services company Deloitte, in 2020 the company found the number of TV watchers using antennas will be 50 percent more than cable, internet TV and direct broadcast satellite combined.

In fact, as many as 2 billion people worldwide will watch some programming using an antenna next year, according to the report.

Antenna TV is helping the global TV industry keep on growing even in the face of falling TV viewing minutes and, in some markets, increasing numbers of consumers cutting the pay-TV cord.

Who’s paying for all that free TV? Advertisers.

The report predicts that global TV ad revenues will grow by more than $4 billion in 2020, reaching $185 billion in 2021 compared to $181 billion this year.