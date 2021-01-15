More than 90 cats survive NY house fire

article

Nearly 100 cats have survived a house fire in a town outside Rochester, New York, according to an animal protection group.

The Lollypop Farm shelter had been told as many as 70 cats lived in the Perinton home when it caught fire. But its workers rescued more than 90 kittens and cats.

Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn't clear whether all of them would survive.

The fire began about 1 a.m. Thursday and was confined to one room, according to the Bushnell's Basin Fire Department.

Two adults were outside when firefighters arrived and declined medical treatment, Bushnell’s Basin Assistant Fire Chief Mark Alberts said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A photo from the Lollypop Farm Facebook page shows two of the rescued cats.

Lollypop Farm posted a message Friday on its Facebook page saying: "We can't thank our community enough for stepping up to help when our team rescued 90+ cats from a house fire in Perinton early yesterday morning. As of this morning, the cats have been bathed and fed and are receiving essential veterinary care in our clinic. Some have already made their way into foster homes and local rescue groups! Our team is still hard at work caring for this influx of cats and kittens, and there are a number of ways you can help, too. Thank you!"

They offered links for people who wanted to help:

