More than 1,000 Columbia University students go on tuition strike

Over 1,000 students at Columbia University say they are withholding this semester's tuition, demanding that the Ivy League school provide better financial support for students.

"During this pandemic, Columbia has gained over $300M in their endowment, and yet students are still struggling with their financial aid," said Matthew Gamero, who helped organize the strike. "The goal of our petition is one for Columbia to decrease tuition by 10% and increase financial aid by 10%, which other universities have done."

So far, over 4,000 students, faculty and professors have signed a petition to see that both the goals of the students and the community are met.

"Columbia has spent about $6B in a new campus in West Harlem that has displaced residents, but won't use that money to help its students," Gamero said.

Columbia is one of the most expensive schools in the nation, with tuition costing roughly $60,000 a year, according to Fortune.com. The average Columbia student currently graduates with nearly $22,000 in debt.

"This is a moment when an active reappraisal of the status quo is understandable, and we expect nothing less from our students," a Columbia University spokesperson said In a statement. "Their voices are heard by Columbia's leadership and their views on strengthening the University are welcomed."

As a result of the pandemic, the university had suspended all late fees from last March until this month, with the school also saying it will temporarily suspend its monthly fee of 1.5% interest in unpaid charges.