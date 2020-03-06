More than 100 cats saved from house filled with feces, urine

At the Wisconsin Humane Society, shy felines like Mayfly are preparing for a new beginning. Mayfly is just one of the more than 100 cats found in a single home in Racine County, Wisconsin.

"We're currently at 112 cats removed from the home but we do anticipate seeing about dozen more possibly coming in," the Wisconsin Humane Society's Angela Speed said.

She said the large home the cats were living in was filled with feces and the smell of urine. Rescue workers had to wear protective gear as they found cats both alive and dead.

"We also found that they had climbed up into the ceiling," Speed said, "had access into the actual walls or under beds, under furniture."

The owner, who also lived in the home, surrendered the cats.

"We know in these cases, too, there is incredible animal suffering but there is also human suffering," Speed said. "And the people involved in these situations need support as well."

She said many of the rescued kittens and cats are healthy but still warming up to human interaction.

"These are cats who are un-socialized and scared of people," Speed said. "So when you do try to approach them, they bolt."

The cats are slowly beginning to come out of their shells as they prepare for a forever home.

"We are giving them as much time as they need to relax and settle in," Speed said.