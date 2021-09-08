More strong storms take aim at tri-state area

Another round of strong storms is taking aim at the tri-state area less than a week after Ida left devastating flooding in parts of the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for Much of the lower Hudson Valley and parts of northern New Jersey as the storms are expected to blow through the area.

According to officials, the storms could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph, along with isolated hail and even the possibility of a few tornadoes.

A flood warning is in effect for Ulster County, while a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northern New Jersey. With many still cleaning up Ida's flooding across our region, more rain could cause the cleanup process to become even more difficult.

The storms are expected to weaken before they reach New York City.

Advertisement