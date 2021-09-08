Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:42 PM EDT until THU 4:30 AM EDT, Warren County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:30 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County

More strong storms take aim at tri-state area

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Severe storms roll through the tri-state area

A line of potentially severe storms will move across the region tonight, bringing the possibility of localized flooding and dangerous winds.

NEW YORK - Another round of strong storms is taking aim at the tri-state area less than a week after Ida left devastating flooding in parts of the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for Much of the lower Hudson Valley and parts of northern New Jersey as the storms are expected to blow through the area.

According to officials, the storms could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph, along with isolated hail and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. 

New Jersey flooding cleanup continues

The threat of more rain and flooding is exactly what people in New Jersey do not need, with so many still cleaning up from Ida.

A flood warning is in effect for Ulster County, while a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northern New Jersey. With many still cleaning up Ida's flooding across our region, more rain could cause the cleanup process to become even more difficult. 

The storms are expected to weaken before they reach New York City. 

