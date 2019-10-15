More sexual misconduct accusations against Cuba Gooding Jr.

A pattern of sexual misconduct in Manhattan bars and restaurants, that’s what Page Six reports three more women are accusing Cuba Gooding Jr. of bringing the actor’s total number of alleged victims to five.

New charges will be announced Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Gooding’s sexual abuse trial from his first accuser was supposed to start last week, but then the prosecution announced a new indictment from a second accuser.

The District Attorney is keeping details of the allegation under wraps until after the arraignment. It stems from an alleged incident in October 2018.

According to TMZ Gooding will plead not guilty.

The three additional women are reportedly working with law enforcement. They’re accusing the actor of incidents from 2008, 13, and 15.

There are no charges related to them for now.

The floodgates opened against the Oscar winner in June when a 30-year-old woman accused Gooding of grabbing her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown.

Surveillance video shows the actor and his girlfriend at the time chatting when his accuser walks over and takes a seat next to him.

Gooding clearly makes contact with the woman, but he and his camp insist he reached to touch her hand.