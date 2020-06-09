More photos released of St. Patrick's Cathedral vandals

article

The NYPD released new photos of two women suspected of spray-painting graffiti on St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on May 30 as protesters over the death of George Floyd marched down Fifth Avenue.

COVERAGE: DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

The new photos show the women's faces close up. One of the suspects is described by police as a female wearing a dark-colored tank top and shorts. The second suspect is described as a woman who was wearing a white t-shirt and light-colored shorts.

A man who was described as the getaway driver was arrested, but later released after the Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute him.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.