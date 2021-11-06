More overnight gun violence in NYC leaves 2 dead

article

Another night of gun violence on New York City's streets left two people dead between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

According to the NYPD, at around 11:08 p.m. Friday night, police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shooting and found a man shot multiple times in the torso on Miller Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Liberty Avenue in Cypress Hills in Brooklyn..

EMS took the victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Barely two hours later, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot at Rogers Place and East 163rd Street in the Bronx.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS also responded and the victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests in either shooting, and investigations remain ongoing.

