Montclair voters divided after heated school referendum

The Brief Montclair residents weighed two ballot questions aimed at addressing $12.6 million in past unbudgeted spending and $5 million in current operating needs. A "yes" on Question 1 triggers a one-time $1,100 tax; a "no" forces a state loan, fiscal monitor and likely cuts to teachers, classes and extracurriculars. The proposals sparked sharp debate in a community already facing some of New Jersey’s highest property taxes, with results expected to be close.



A hotly contested school funding referendum in Montclair was too close to call late Tuesday, with unofficial results showing razor-thin margins on two ballot questions aimed at closing a nearly $20 million budget deficit.

What we know:

Voters in this Essex County township faced a costly decision Tuesday as they weighed how to close a nearly the budget deficit that has roiled the community, in what officials described as a critical moment for Montclair Public Schools.

Residents turned out in droves to decide two ballot questions aimed at addressing millions of dollars in debt and stabilizing district finances, in what officials described as a critical moment for Montclair Public Schools.

The first question asked voters to approve a plan to pay off $12.6 million in past debt tied to unbudgeted spending under a prior administration.

A "yes" vote would authorize a one-time tax of about $1,100 for the owner of a home assessed at $639,000.

If rejected, the district would be required to take out a state loan, a move that would automatically trigger the appointment of a state fiscal monitor and likely lead to significant cuts to class offerings, teaching positions and extracurricular programs.

The second question proposed raising $5 million for current operations through a permanent tax increase of about $443 annually for the same average-valued home.

By the numbers:

According to unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk’s Office, 4,783 voters, or 50.4%, supported the measure, while 4,703 voters, or 49.6%, opposed it — a margin of just 80 votes.

Unofficial results show 4,852 voters, or 51.2%, voted against the proposal, while 4,621 voters, or 48.7%, supported it — a margin of 231 votes.

What they're saying:

The proposals have stirred debate in a township already burdened with some of the highest property taxes in New Jersey.

"There’s underlying problems that I’m not sure about how, whether it’s a yes or no, it’s going to change the issue, which is a lack of fiscal responsibility," one voter said.

Another resident said the situation has created divisions in the community.

"I don’t blame neither of them because each has, you know, a right reason to be upset and it’s an unfair situation," the voter said.

What's next:

In a statement issued before the vote, Superintendent Ruth Turner said she would continue to focus on meeting the needs of all students regardless of the outcome.

The results reflect sharp divisions in a township already burdened with some of the highest property taxes in New Jersey. District officials have said the funding decisions were necessary to address a deficit that has roiled the community in recent months.

