Smash-and-grab robbers terrorizing NJ community

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a series of smash-and-grab robberies in New Jersey.

What we know:

Police said the suspect broke into Chicken and Shawarma on Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair and three other businesses in the township that had their doors smashed between last Friday and Sunday.

In that incident, police said the man got away with around $200 from the cash register.

On Sunday, police said the suspect struck again at Marcel Bakery and Kitchen.

What they're saying:

"Them two minutes to get in and out they went only to the safe. They didn't break anything. They didn't vandalize anything," Daniel Benzeev, owner of Marcel Bakery and Kitchen said. "I mean, it's my money and the door cost me money but it's kind of ridiculous to go to jail for $150."