Montauk boat death: Autopsy results released after woman found at high-end resort

Officials are releasing new details in the death of a woman whose body was found on a boat docked at a high-end Hamptons resort earlier this week.

What we know:

Suffolk County Police say an autopsy determined there was "no evidence of violence" found on the body of 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra.

Nolan-O’Slatarra, a Manhattan designer, was found dead Tuesday on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island, a popular high-end resort during summer.

Some Good Samaritans attempted CPR, but she did not survive, and was pronounced dead by police around midnight.

What we don't know:

A final cause of death has yet to be determined as the investigation continues.

It is also unknown how long the boat had been docked, or how long the woman was dead onboard. It is also unclear if she was a guest at the Montauk Yacht Club.

Suffolk County homicide detectives spent Tuesday scouring the area for any clues.

The NY Post reports that the 33-year-old designer often spent her summers in the Hamptons, describing her as a "well-known local figure at the upscale waterfront community."

Nolan-O’Slatarra moved to the US from Ireland at 26 years old, according to the Post. In 2023, she launched pop-up shops with the brand East x East in the Hamptons.