Woman found dead on boat at high-end Hamptons resort

Police say a woman was found dead on a boat in Montauk on Tuesday. The boat was docked at the time. Her cause and manner of death are being investigated.



A death investigation is underway after police were called to a boat dock in Montauk early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A woman was found dead on a boat docked off the Montauk Yacht Club, a high-end resort on Star Island, where families are spending their summer vacations.

Suffolk County homicide detectives were notified of the death around 4 a.m. They spent Tuesday scouring the area for any clues.

What we don't know:

The woman's cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

It is also unknown how long the boat had been docked, or how long the woman was dead onboard. It is also unclear if she was a guest at the Montauk Yacht Club.

What's next:

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.