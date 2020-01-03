Expand / Collapse search

Monsey stabbing attack suspect indicted on six counts of attempted murder

Rockland County
Grafton Thomas, the suspect in a brutal stabbing attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey was inducted by a Grand Jury on six counts of attempted murder on Friday.

NEW YORK - The suspect in last week’s brutal Hanukkah stabbing attack in Rockland County has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of attempted murder. 

Prosecutors say Grafton Thomas, 37, went on a hate-filled rampage, stabbing five Hasidic men at a Hanukkah celebration. Thomas has pleaded not guilty. 

Authorities are also looking into whether Thomas is connected to the stabbing of a rabbi walking to synagogue in Monsey in November. 

