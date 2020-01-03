Monsey stabbing attack suspect indicted on six counts of attempted murder

The suspect in last week’s brutal Hanukkah stabbing attack in Rockland County has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say Grafton Thomas, 37, went on a hate-filled rampage, stabbing five Hasidic men at a Hanukkah celebration. Thomas has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities are also looking into whether Thomas is connected to the stabbing of a rabbi walking to synagogue in Monsey in November.