Jewish man walking to temple services viciously stabbed

An Orthodox Jewish man was reportedly in critical condition after he was stabbed on his way to temple services in Rockland County on Wednesday morning.

The attack took place just before 6 a.m. in the hamlet of Monsey.

A Ramapo police officer responded to a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

The officer who responded quickly figured out that the victim had been stabbed and slashed with an unknown weapon and not struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center by a Hatzolah Ambulance and was undergoing surgery.

Police say the man had been walking to his synagogue when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the street by at least one person.

"This act of violence is horrific and not reflective of our peaceful community," St. Sen. David Carlucci said in a statement to FOX 5 News.

Several police departments are involved in the investigation. They do not have any descriptions of a suspect or suspects.

The attack has not been classified as a hate crime yet but one community activist says the man was targeted because he is an Orthodox Jew.

Monsey is in suburban New York, about 35 miles from Manhattan.