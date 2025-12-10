Monmouth County lottery player wins $2.8 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. - A Jersey Cash 5 player in Monmouth County has turned dreams into reality, waking up a multimillionaire after matching all five balls in last week's drawing, winning $2,849,336.
What we know:
The winning numbers for the Dec. 5 drawing were 10, 17, 33, 38 and 43. The Bullseye number was 33, and the XTRA was 02.
The winning ticket was sold at One Stop Food Store, located at 804 Main Street in the Belford section of Middletown. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Friday’s prize marks the highest individual Jersey Cash 5 win of 2025. The jackpot previously hit a record $3.8 million on October 7, when two players split the prize.
In addition to the jackpot:
- 68 players matched four out of five balls and the Bullseye to win $500 each.
- Among them, 17 players won an extra $500 by matching the XTRA multiplier.
The Source: This article is based on information provided by the New Jersey Lottery.