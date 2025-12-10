Monmouth County lottery player wins $2.8 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

article

The Brief A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Monmouth County won a $2.8 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Food Store in Belford. It is the highest individual Jersey Cash 5 prize awarded in 2025.



A Jersey Cash 5 player in Monmouth County has turned dreams into reality, waking up a multimillionaire after matching all five balls in last week's drawing, winning $2,849,336.

What we know:

The winning numbers for the Dec. 5 drawing were 10, 17, 33, 38 and 43. The Bullseye number was 33, and the XTRA was 02.

The winning ticket was sold at One Stop Food Store, located at 804 Main Street in the Belford section of Middletown. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Friday’s prize marks the highest individual Jersey Cash 5 win of 2025. The jackpot previously hit a record $3.8 million on October 7, when two players split the prize.

In addition to the jackpot:

68 players matched four out of five balls and the Bullseye to win $500 each.

Among them, 17 players won an extra $500 by matching the XTRA multiplier.