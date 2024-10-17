NJ detective shot, killed during home invasion: 'Totally devastating'

A home invasion in New Jersey ended in tragedy Tuesday night when a law enforcement officer was shot and killed, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton for reports of several people kicking in the front door.

They arrived to find a 51-year-old woman, identified as Monica Mosley, a sergeant detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, shot to death inside.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, where she had served since 2006, said they are mourning the sudden loss of Monica Mosley.

According to authorities, the investigation eventually led state police troopers to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where they took a gunshot victim in for questioning. Officials say no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari called Mosley's death "truly devastating."

"It's just totally, totally devastating. It hits so close to home, it’s hard to believe." — Diane Sapp

Kelly Rule, with our sister station FOX 29 Philadelphia, spoke with those who knew Mosley, saying they were devastated to find out about the fatal shooting.

A family member said the detective has two daughters and two grandchildren, and was adored by so many, including some of her neighbors. No one can make sense of it or understand why someone would target her or her home.

"It's just totally, totally devastating. It hits so close to home it’s hard to believe," Diane Sapp said, still in disbelief about what unfolded just a few doors down from her home. "This don't happen like in our neighborhood and to her of all people? I would've never thought this in a million years that somebody would do this to her. Why, that's the question, why?"

The prosecutor's office says Mosley began her career in 2006, became a detective in 2009 and served in various units and was a constant friend and role model for all those whom she served and led.

The New Jersey State Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are investigating. A spokesperson said the investigation is active and ongoing, and they have no further information to release.