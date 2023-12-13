Monhagen Middle School in Orange County on lockdown, 2 students injured; police

article

Monhagen Middle School in Orange County is in an active lockdown, police say.

Police say two students were taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital.

Middletown Police are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

SkyFox shows heavy police activity at Monhagen Middle School in Orange County.

The Middletown School district page put up an alert message saying that the lockdown was "due to an incident inside the school involving what [they] believe to be a knife."

Maple Hill Elementary School is currently on lockout. The district says they are working to develop a plan for student arrival at Maple Hill Elementary School.

According to the district's website:

"We are working to develop a plan for student arrival at Maple Hill Elementary School. Maple Hill will open because there is no immediate threat of danger. This was a student-on-student issue and the individuals believed to be involved are in custody. Law enforcement will be on-site at Maple Hill to assist with arrival. "

It is still unclear how the two were injured. Police are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.