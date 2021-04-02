MLB moving All-Star Game in response to voting restrictions

article

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball's midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Manfred said in a statement. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.."

One of baseball’s biggest stars, Braves first baseman and reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman, weighed in on the divisive issue Thursday, just a few hours before Atlanta opened the season in Philadelphia.

Freeman suggested that the game should remain at Truist Park, but be used as a platform to promote voting rights.

Advertisement

"Why not?" he said. "What’s happened in the last couple of months has already gone through" the state Legislature and been signed into law last week by Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Why not use what we already have here as a platform in the city and the state it’s been passed through," Freeman added. "I think it would be better to keep it (in Atlanta) and use it as a platform."

Others have taken a different tack.

Everyone from President Biden to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to the head of baseball’s powerful players union, Tony Clark, saying that moving the game to another city should be on the table.

Two of Atlanta’s sports team owners also seemed to express their opposition to the law in statements that bemoaned restrictions on voting access, though neither specifically cited the new statute.

"Every voice and every vote matters and should be heard through our democratic process in Georgia," said Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United. "We should be working to make voting easier, not harder for every eligible citizen."

This is a Developing Story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.

With the Associated Press.