MLB Wild Card: Yankees, Red Sox play decisive Game 3 Thursday night

article

The Brief The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox Thursday night in a decisive Game 3 of their Wild Card matchup. First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 8:08 p.m. The winner of this game will go on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.



The New York Yankees kept their World Series hopes alive Wednesday night, with a one-run win over their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. But if they hope to keep going, they'll have to do it all again on Thursday in a decisive Game 3.

Here's everything we know.

When is Yankees-Red Sox Game 3?

What we know:

The Yankees face the Red Sox in Game 3 on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Standout moments from Yankees, Red Sox historic rivalry

Probable Starters

Two rookie pitchers will take the mound in Game 3. Both started the 2025 season at AA. For the Yankees, it'll be right-hander Cam Schlittler, while the Red Sox will send out lefty Connelly Early.

Schlittler, a Massachusetts native, started 14 games in the regular season, pitching to a sub-3.00 ERA in 73.0 innings. Early started just four games for the Sox in 2025. He has a 2.33 ERA across 19.1 innings.

Early may have to do some heavy lifting on Thursday, after Boston used seven pitchers in Game 2. Starter Brayan Bello lasted just 2.1 innings.

Lineups

What we don't know:

The lineups for both teams have not been announced yet. One of the many questions for Yankees Manager Aaron Boone will be whether Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice will be in the lineup again Thursday.

After being benched in Game 1, both Chisholm and Rice played pivotal roles in the Yanks' Game 2 win. Rice hit a two-run home run to get the scoring started in the first, while Chisholm legged out the game-winning run off an Austin Wells single in the eighth inning.

How to watch Yankees-Red Sox Game 3

Game 3 will air on ESPN.

ALDS Matchup

What's next:

The winner of Thursday night's game will go on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series. Regardless of who wins, Game 1 will be Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto on FOX.