Mixue obsession: Popular Chinese fast-food chain comes to NYC

The Brief Mixue opened two locations in New York City this past December. The popular Chinese fast-food chain features ice cream, coffee, teas and lemonade. It's already gained popularity thanks to its affordable prices.



An ice cream and coffee brand from China has made its way to the U.S. — and it’s already a big hit.

What we know:

Mixue opened in Times Square and Koreatown this past December with cones starting at just $1.19, and everything under $5.

"I was shocked when I went in there, and it was kind of packed. But I see why — it has good prices and good ice cream," one customer said,

The world's largest food chain has become a hotspot even during the coldest months of the year.

"We live really close to here, and we always see a line — a ton of people in here. It looks really good, and the prices are really affordable."

Dig deeper:

Mixue is incredibly popular in Asia, with more than 50,000 locations worldwide.

"I’m glad to see so many new Asian spots coming to Times Square, because this is super popular back in China," a customer said.

Opening the spot in Times Square, often called the world's center, was a strategic move for Chef Peter Song.

"I love Times Square," Song said. "My dream was to open a restaurant in the U.S. center."

Song came to the United States from China in 2009 when he was just 21 years old. After years of working in Queens, he eventually opened three restaurants in Manhattan, offering everything from ice cream, bubble tea, and lemonade to dumplings, steamed buns, noodles, sizzling beef ribs, and pineapple barbecue.

Now, he has the whole block on culinary lock.