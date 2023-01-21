Authorities capture 5 inmates who escaped Missouri jail

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kelly McSean (St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities said the five inmates who escaped Tuesday from a jail in Missouri have all been located and taken into custody.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, four of the inmates, Kelly McSean, 52, Dakota Pace, 26, Aaron Sebastian, 30, and Lujuan Tucker, 37, were captured Saturday in Ohio. One inmate, Michael Wilkins, 42, was captured Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, they said.

"The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department will continue to work with the United States Marshals Service until all inmates are returned back to the Detention Center," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Authorities say the inmates were last seen leaving the parking lot of the Centene Corporation in a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. (St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)

The inmates, which included three authorities described as "known sex offenders", escaped Tuesday.

Authorities said the escape at the county’s detention center in Farmington, which is south of St. Louis, began around 7 p.m. when the group made entry into a secured cell, then "through a secured door by use of force."

From there, authorities said the inmates made their way to the roof and eventually onto the ground.

Authorities said they then made their way to the Centene Corporation, a nearby healthcare business, entered through the parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags.

All left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling "in a southerly direction."

The group had gotten rid of their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing "white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts." One inmate was seen wearing a black t-shirt, authorities said.

In a statement, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said, "All inmates were being held on felony charges. Three inmates, LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian and Kelly McSean -- AKA: Larry Bemboom -- are known sex offenders being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center. Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins were being held on felony warrants."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the United States Marshals Service assisted in the investigation.