Search underway for 5 ‘dangerous’ inmates who escaped Missouri jail

Authorities are searching for five "dangerous" inmates, including three they describe as "known sex offenders", who escaped from a jail in Missouri.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the escape at the county’s detention center in Farmington, which is south of St. Louis, began Tuesday around 7 p.m. when the group made entry into a secured cell, then "through a secured door by use of force."

From there, authorities say the inmates made their way to the roof and eventually onto the ground.

Authorities say they then made their way to the Centene Corporation, a nearby healthcare business, entered through the parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags.

Authorities say the inmates were last seen leaving the parking lot of the Centene Corporation in a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. (St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)

All left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling "in a southerly direction."

The group got rid of their orange clothing and were seen on camera wearing "white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts." One inmate was seen wearing a black t-shirt, authorities say.

The inmates on the run have been identified as Kelly McSean, 52, Dakota Pace, 26, Michael Wilkins, 42, Aaron Sebastian, 30 and Lujuan Tucker, 37.

"Warrants have been issued and a nationwide broadcast has been made." — St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

In a statement, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said, "All inmates were being held on felony charges. Three inmates, LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian and Kelly McSean -- AKA: Larry Bemboom -- are known sex offenders being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center. Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins were being held on felony warrants."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the United States Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation. Rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the inmates’ captures are being offered.

Each of the men is described as "dangerous." Authorities are asking anyone who spots them to keep distance and call 911.