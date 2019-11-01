Missing teen from Westchester County found

article

A boy from Port Chester in Westchester County who had been reported missing Friday morning was found.

Details surrounding the case and the condition of the boy were unclear.

Following his disappearance, a missing child alert from New York Ciyt's Notify NYC system, said Richard Mocha, 14, may have been headed to the city.

He was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Willett Avenue in Port Chester a day earlier.

He was described as 5' 9" tall, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert asked if anyone spotted Richard that they contact Port Chester Village Police Department 914-939-2008 or call 911.