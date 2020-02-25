Missing Mesquite baby found safe, Amber Alert canceled

A missing Mesquite 8-month-old and her mother have been found.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for Nyla Crockett. At the time, police said she had been abducted by her mother, 30- Chernario Crockett, and was in serious danger.

Police indicated Nyla was kidnapped by her mother Friday night but did not release any information about what happened or why they believed she was in such danger.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the two were found early Tuesday morning. Both are now at the Mesquite Police Department.

Police haven’t yet released any details about how or where they were found.

The Mesquite Police Department is expected to release more information soon.

