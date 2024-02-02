Dog takes NJ Transit train for solo trip to Hoboken; Police search for owner

article

A pup boarded a New Jersey Transit train alone Friday morning and ended up in Hoboken.

The dog followed morning commuters onto the train at Mountain Station in South Orange, NJ around 7:52 a.m., according to transit police.

"Do you know who I am?" police posted on X in search of the dog's rightful owner.

Police say the dog has no microchip and they have not heard from anyone that could be the owner.

The pooch has been taken by Animal Control officials and is headed to the Jersey City Humane Society.

If you know the owner, have them reach our Central Communications Center to be reunited. Call 1-800-242-0236 or 973-378-6565.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.