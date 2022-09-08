Missing Child Alert for teen with autism from the Bronx

article

The NYPD has issued a Missing Child Alert for a teenager with autism from the Bronx.

Dante Holmes, 13, was last seen on Fenton Avenue in the East Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said he might be in "imminent danger."

Holmes is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, and gray sweatpants and blue-and-white sneakers when he went missing, New York City police said.

The alert stated: "Dante Holmes is a 13-year-old missing child with autism and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Fenton Avenue in the Bronx, Bronx County at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 6 and is believed to be on foot. Dante was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, grey sweatpants and blue and white sneakers. He may be in the area of Haffen Park in the Bronx."

If you see Holmes, please call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477 (English) or 888-577-4782 (Spanish) or 911.

A Missing Child Alert is activated when someone under the age of 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances — such as cognitive impairment or medical condition — that place them at serious risk of harm or death, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

