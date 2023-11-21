Police search for missing 7-year-old boy last seen in Queens

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who was last seen in Queens.

According to police, Daniel Alejandro Ferenandez-Martinez was last seen leaving a Nike store inside the Shops at Skyview in Flushing on Sunday.

The NYPD listed the boy's address as 45 East 45 Street, the location of the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. New York City converted the Roosevelt Hotel into an intake center for asylum seekers and migrants back in May of this year.

Nearly 175 rooms were made available to house migrant families with children.

Police said they cannot confirm whether the boy is a migrant or an asylum seeker.

Daniel is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is 4 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a black winter coat with a white fur collar and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).