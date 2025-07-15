Miss Subways 2025: Will the subway line you take win?
NEW YORK - The Miss Subways pageant, one of the first integrated beauty pageants in the country, will be held this Friday, July 18. Take a look at this year's competitors and see if the subway line you take is being represented.
Miss Subways, revived
What we know:
The City Reliquary Museum is a not-for-profit community museum and civic organization in Williamsburgh. The museum, which features displays of New York City artifacts, revived the historic Miss Subways pageant in 2017.
A panel of local celebrity judges evaluate the contestants based off costuming, a talent show performance and answers to subway-themed questions during an interview.
Contestants represent their subway line of choice.
Miss Subways 2025
Here are the contestants for this year's pageant:
- Izzy B, representing the 1 train
- Teresa Hui, representing the B/Q trains
- Fortissimia of the F Train, representing the F train
- Pete Zaparty, representing the L/M trains
- Sally Ann Hall, representing the J train
- Amazing Amy, representing several lines
- Bimini Cricket, representing the B train
- Emily Hupp, representing the 42nd Street Shuttle
Director and performer Tom Meglio will preside over this year's pageant.
The judges include:
- Brini Maxwell
- Charlie Pellett
- Ella Louise Smith
- Former Miss Subways winner Lisa Levy
The show will be held at Coney Island USA's Sideshows by the Seashore Theater; doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
One of the first integrated beauty pageants
The backstory:
The original Miss Subways pageant ran from 1941 to 1976, and was one of the first integrated beauty pageants in America.
Thelma Porter became the first Black woman to win the crown of Miss Subways in 1948, also making her the first Black woman to win a beauty pageant in the country.
Though the contest formally ended, it was resurrected by the MTA for one year in 2004.
The Source: This article includes information from The City Reliquary's, Miss Subways' and Coney Island's websites.