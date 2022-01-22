Minnesota man dies from COVID-19 after family fought to keep his ventilator on

article

A Buffalo, Minnesota man has died battling COVID-19, almost a week after being moved to Texas for care following a lawsuit over his ventilator.

Scott Quiner died at 55 in a Texas hospital Saturday morning, the family's attorney confirmed to FOX 9. Quiner’s family went to court two weeks ago to get a restraining order to keep Allina Health from pulling the plug on the ventilator that was keeping him alive in Minnesota.

FOX 9 does not have all the specifics of Quiner’s medical records, but his loved ones and their attorney reported the 55-year old father of three was unvaccinated when he was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in late October, around Halloween.

He required deep sedation, a breathing tube, and a ventilator when his oxygen levels got dangerously low and did not improve.

Scott’s wife, Anne Quiner claimed Allina threatened to pull the plug on that ventilator two weeks ago and that is when she went to court to fight.

Anne had power of attorney over Scott’s healthcare decisions. She hired lawyer Marjorie Holsten to stop Allina from pulling the plug on the ventilator.

The Quiners stated in public comments and social media that Allina would not treat Scott with certain drugs, nor would they attempt other extraordinary measures that might save his life. When the medical team allegedly told the family that Scott had just a couple more days on the ventilator, Holsten rushed to court to obtain the restraining order. The judge signed it last Thursday.

Last weekend, Scott was transferred on a med flight to an unidentified hospital in Texas, where he died the following weekend.

Allina Health provided the following statement to FOX 9 about Scott Quiner's passing:

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Scott Quiner and our deepest condolences go out to family, friends and loved ones. His passing marks yet another very sad moment as collectively we continue to face the devastating effects of the pandemic.