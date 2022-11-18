Expand / Collapse search

That's not how the game works: Child gets stuck in claw machine at Northtown Mall

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 1:18PM
Child, frustrated with game, gets stuck in claw machine

5-year-old Tay's attempt at winning a stuffed animal did not go according to plan. He got stuck in the claw game at the Northtown Mall in Blaine. (This video is looped.)

(FOX 9) - We know the game is hard, but you're not supposed to get into the machine to win the stuffed animal. 

Last weekend, 5-year-old Tay, apparently annoyed with the lack of progress in winning a stuffed animal using a claw machine at the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, decided to take a different approach – he just got into the machine.

Getting in was easier, getting out – well that was a little harder. Tay's mom told FOX 9 he needed his older brother Grayson's help to get free of the claw machine. 

Tay's mom said he's fine. Though we at FOX 9 are pretty certain he'll NEVER get through a family gathering without someone bringing up the incident. 