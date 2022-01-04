Milwaukee police at COVID testing sites after altercations, line-cutting

article

The Milwaukee Health Department is increasing security at their COVID-19 testing sites after multiple accounts of individuals attempting to cut in line or cause altercations with others waiting in line and staff.

The Milwaukee Police Department will be present at testing facilities to assist with the line and keep everyone safe. If an individual deliberately cuts in line or causes an altercation, they will either be asked to move to the end of the line or leave, according to the Milwaukee Health Department.

Since Dec. 20, 2021, the Milwaukee Health Department has administered nearly 16,000 COVID-19 PCR tests at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site.

The Milwaukee Health Department said the following in a news release:

"The Milwaukee Health Department thanks the community for their continued patience and understanding as our team works through the increased demand for COVID-19 tests.

The Milwaukee Health Department genuinely appreciates the respect the vast majority of Milwaukeeans have shown to one another throughout this pandemic. Please continue to be kind, respectful, and understanding."

Milwaukee Health Department testing site locations and hours can be found at Milwaukee.gov/covidtesting. Additional free testing sites throughout Milwaukee County can be found at HealthyMKE.com/testing.