Millions of Americans now eligible for COVID vaccine booster shot

People lined up today in Paramus, New Jersey, many of them looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

"We've seen more and more people show up as the day is going on," said Doctor Gian Varbaro with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

For Bergen County resident Beth Shaw getting her booster shot was a necessary precaution to take for the upcoming season.

"With the holiday coming up, I thought I would like to get the extra protection," Shaw told FOX 5 NY.

Gary Kelly, a volunteer firefighter in Harrington Park, New Jersey also got his Moderna booster.

"I continue to do it for the safety of myself, my family, and the people I respond to," Kelly said.

Meanwhile, in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office says city-run vaccine sites are already equipped to give boosters for Moderna and J&J.

The White House Covid-19 Response Team announced Friday that boosters are available nationwide immediately.

"We are ready to execute our boosters," said Jeff Zients with the White House Covid-19 Response Team. "Over the last two months we've prepared and our work is paying off."

The CDC has approved the Moderna booster six months after your last shot. It will be a half dose and available to high-risk groups.

"You're eligible if you're over the age of 65, and you're eligible if you live in a long term care facility, and you're eligible if you're over the age of 18 and you have underlying medical conditions or you live or work in a high-risk place," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Everyone who has received the J&J vaccine is eligible for the booster two months after getting their shot. The CDC is also allowing mixing and matching which means you can get a booster from any of the three companies.

"Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received because they did very well with their initial series. For all three vaccines, this is perfectly fine and now with ten months of vaccine experience, some may have expressed preference for one booster type over another," Dr. Walensky said. "FDA authorizations and CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match."

