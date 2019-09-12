Mike ‘The Situation' Sorrentino to be released from prison Thursday

article

Reality TV star and inmate Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino was expected to be released from federal prison Thursday.

The 'Jersey Shore' cast member served eight months at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York for tax fraud.

The Bureau of Prisons website lists a release date of Sept. 12, 2019.

“We can confirm that the projected date of Michael Sorrentino’s release from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons is September 12, 2019,” a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told the NY Daily News.

In 2018, Sorrentino, 38, and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

'The Situation' appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.