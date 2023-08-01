Migrant shelters are full, so what's next? Sleeping on Madison Avenue

article

It’s a striking scene, just steps from Grand Central.

On one side of the Madison Avenue, there are tourists, people commuting to work, going about their daily lives.

On the other, it’s a different world. There are rows of people lining up on the sidewalk, many of whom have been sleeping there overnight as they wait to be processed at the intake center at The Roosevelt Hotel.

The mayor has said there is no more room in the city shelters but hasn’t yet explained what the plan to house people will look like moving forward.

Many of the people who have spoken with FOX 5 said while they were under no illusion that life in the U.S. would be easy, they thought there would be more work opportunities.

Hundreds of migrants line up early on August 1, 2023, for placement at the Roosevelt Hotel intake center in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Others there, though, said they are just happy to be in a safe place, having fled cartels and political persecution in their home countries.