Migrants arrested in spree of robberies across NYC: NYPD

At least seven migrants were arrested Monday in connection to a string of robberies across New York City, NYPD officials said.

Police say that the suspects are part of a larger theft ring that is responsible for a string of cell phone robberies.

The migrants, who have been linked to at least 62 incidents across the city, used mopeds and electric scooters to snatch things like iPhones and wallets from people on the street.

The thieves then sold the phones to the migrant posing as the ringleader, who would hack the phones to steal a person's bank information.

The NYPD said the suspects primarily lived in city-run migrant shelters.

"In recent months, a wave of migrant crime has washed over our city," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. "They're essentially ghost criminals. No criminal history, no photos, no cell phone, no social media. Sometimes we're either unclear on a name or a date of birth."

Speaking at a news briefing Monday afternoon, NYPD leaders named eight suspects in connection with the ring: alleged mastermind Victor Parra, as well as Cleyber Andrada, Juan Uzcatgui, Yan Jimenez, Anthony Ramos, Richard Saledo, Beike Jimenez and Maria Manaura.

The NYPD says it is also investigating possible human trafficking at city shelters.

Earlier in the day, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told FOX 5 NY that a spike in robberies and purse snatching had a direct correlation with the migrant crisis.

