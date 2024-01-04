NYC Mayor Adams sues bus companies dropping off migrants for $700M

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his administration said they are suing 17 charter bus companies responsible for transporting migrants to the city for approximately $700 million.

Adams' administration along with New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix announced a lawsuit against 17 charter bus and other transportation companies that will seek to regain all costs the city has accrued by providing shelter and services to migrants transported by the charter bus companies — totaling at approximately $708 million over the last 20 months.

"Governor Abbott’s continued use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane but makes clear he puts politics over people. Today’s lawsuit should serve as a warning to all those who break the law in this way." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The suit cites a NY social services law, claiming that companies that intentionally transport people in need of shelter to the city in bad faith must pay.

The $708 million accounts for "at least 33,600 new arrivals who have already been transported to NYC, according to Texas, and new arrivals transported in future," as stated in a press release Thursday.

In a statement posted on X, Adams said New York "has and will continue to do our part in the asylum seeker crisis. But we can't bear the costs alone — and we won't let those complicit [Governor Abbot's] scheme get away with violating our state laws."

The administration claims that the 17 defendants named, knowingly implemented Governor Abbott’s plan without regard for the individuals they were transporting.

Adams' claims that the charter companies acted in "bad faith" to which the companies profited-- in order to execute Texas’s plan to shift the traditional cost of migration at the southern border to New York City and other cities across the country.

