Midtown miracle: Baby girl born on NYC subway with help from passengers

The Brief A 25-year-old woman went into labor and gave birth to a baby girl on an uptown W train at the 34th Street-Herald Square stop around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the MTA said. The New York Times reported that the mother is from Florida and her family had reported her missing since last summer. The mother and baby girl were taken to an area hospital and are doing well.



In Midtown, there was a special delivery aboard a subway train.

What we know:

The MTA said a 25-year-old woman went into labor while she was on an uptown W train at the 34th Street-Herald Square stop around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses say some quick-thinking good Samaritans all jumped into action to help deliver the baby, along with caring transit workers and other responders.

The New York Times reported that the mother is from Florida and her family had reported her missing since last summer.

They want her to know she can return home.

Both the mother and her newborn baby girl were taken to an area hospital and are doing well.