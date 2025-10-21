U-Haul driver crashes into cars, sidewalk structures in Midtown, injures 4

The Brief Four people were injured after an 86-year-old U-Haul driver crashed into several structures on the sidewalk in Midtown earlier today, Oct. 21. There is currently an investigation underway. A box truck jumped a curb in Midtown Manhattan yesterday afternoon, Oct. 20, injuring nine people.



Four people were injured after an 86-year-old U-Haul driver crashed into several structures on the sidewalk in Midtown earlier today, Oct. 21.

Midtown car crash

What we know:

The driver of a U-Haul minivan rear-ended a yellow taxi cab stopped at a stop sign while heading westbound on East 57th Street and Madison Avenue. The driver then reversed into a Toyota sedan before proceeding westbound, onto the East 57th Street sidewalk.

The U-Haul driver, who is 86-years-old, then crashed into several structures, including a Link kiosk, a bus sign and a fire hydrant – the bus sign hit a female pedestrian.

The driver, the passenger in the Toyota sedan, the yellow taxi cab driver and the female pedestrian were all taken to the hospital; the cab driver and passenger were taken for neck pain, and the female pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is currently an investigation underway.

What we don't know:

The identities of the four people involved in the crash are currently unknown.

Second Midtown car crash in 2 days

Dig deeper:

A box truck jumped a curb in Midtown Manhattan yesterday afternoon, injuring nine people, according to the FDNY.

Officials said a box truck traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue struck a parked, unoccupied van. The impact forced the van onto the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

Officials say the building did not sustain structural damage.

Nine people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by FDNY to nearby hospitals.