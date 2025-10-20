Driver crashes into building in Midtown leaving 9 people injured: FDNY

article

The Brief FDNY received a call at 3:59 p.m. for a car that jumped a curb and struck a building at West 30th Street and Eighth Avenue. Nine people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals, according to FDNY. No one was pinned or trapped, and there was no structural damage to the building.



A box truck jumped a curb in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon, injuring nine people, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

FDNY said it received a call just before 4 p.m. about a car that struck a building at 400 Eighth Avenue, near West 30th Street.

Officials said a box truck traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue struck a parked, unoccupied van. The impact forced the van onto the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.