Is Microsoft Outlook down?

Microsoft said it's working to restore many programs after an outage Monday, but said progress has been slower than expected.

Outlook outage today

According to Downdetector, the programs affected included Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams.

"Our targeted restarts are progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users," Microsoft 365 Status posted on its social media page. "An ETA for resolution will be provided as soon as available."

According to Downdetector, users started reporting outages on Monday morning across the country, including major cities. After a few hours, it appeared the programs started to resume normal operations.

"We’ve identified a recent change which we believe has resulted in impact," the company posted on social media. "We've started to revert the change and are investigating what additional actions are required to mitigate the issue."