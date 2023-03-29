Michigan home for sale goes viral thanks to Barbie-inspired decor

When Annie Penta bought her first home in Michigan , she enjoyed designing the property almost exactly how she wanted it.

"A lot of my inspiration comes from vintage design," Penta told FOX Television Stations, adding, "I do not like modern or minimalist style."

Now, the home , described online as a "Barbie Dream Condo," has hit the real estate market and is gaining massive popularity on social media.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, located in Ann Arbor , spans over 1,200 square feet and is adorned with pink accents throughout the property. The space features a Scarface-inspired living room, custom pink kitchen, two primary suites, two walk-in closets, and a fully-furnished basement with a hair and makeup studio.

Penta, who is a professional makeup artist and runs a small vintage fashion business, said it has taken her nearly a decade to get the house "to this point," sharing that her favorite room inside her home is the kitchen.

"The kitchen to me is what really screams ‘Barbie’ and makes me feel like i'm in a real dollhouse everytime I cook," she continued.

Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that "you never know what’s going on inside a home."

Zillow Gone Wild is a popular page with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 484,000 followers on Twitter . It highlights the weirdest and craziest homes spotted on Zillow.

The Barbie-themed condo is listed for $315,000, and interested buyers can schedule a viewing by contacting Moving the Mitten Real Estate Group .

"I would hope I have someone who loves pink as much as me and wants to keep the paint," Penta explained, but noted that she wouldn’t be upset if the next owner decided to change it.

"I feel our houses are a representation of us, so if pink doesn't make you happy, do what works for you!," she added.

