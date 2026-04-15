Michelin Guide adds 9 NYC restaurants: See the list

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The Brief Michelin added nine New York City restaurants to its famous Guide in April. The selections include five spots in Brooklyn and four in Manhattan. Michelin inspectors rate restaurants based on criteria like ingredient quality, flavors, technical mastery and more.



The Michelin Guide added nine New York City restaurants to its list of recommended spots this month.

NYC restaurants added to Michelin Guide

What we know:

The new additions include five restaurants in Brooklyn and four in Manhattan. Michelin adds new restaurants to the Guide twice a year.

Michelin's inspectors rate restaurants based on things like quality of ingredients, mastery of different techniques, flavors and more.

The tire company says that the restaurants added to the Guide aren't yet at the level worthy of the distinguished awards, like Stars or a Bib Gourmand, but could in the future.

"Being selected for The Guide also means that the establishment is already on Inspectors’ radar, so it could receive other awards in the future. MICHELIN-selected restaurants are sometimes promoted to Stars or Bib Gourmands in subsequent years," Michelin says.

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Local perspective:

Here are the nine restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in April:

Entre Nous – Clinton Hill

Los Burritos Juárez – Clinton Hill

Bong – Crown Heights

Vato – Park Slope

I Cavallini – Williamsburg

Le Chêne – Greenwich Village

Hwaro – Midtown West

Elcielo New York – NoMad

Cove – SoHo

More information on Michelin's latest additions can be found on their website here.