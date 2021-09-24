Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose, autopsy finds

Beloved actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental drug overdose, according to an autopsy done by the New York City medical examiner's office.

An acute combination of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine led to Williams' death on September 6, the Medical Examiner said.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by family members earlier this month.

His death sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment world and the Brooklyn community.

Advertisement

Best known for his role as Omar Little in the acclaimed HBO drama "The Wire," Williams had also starred as Albert "Chalky" Whtie in "Boardwalk Empire," and appears in multiple acclaimed films like "12 Years a Slave."