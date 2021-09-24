Expand / Collapse search

Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose, autopsy finds

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

The Life and Legacy of Michael K. Williams - [STREET SOLDIERS]

After becoming widely known for his portrayal of Omar Little in The Wire, and in the years that followed he used his considerable creative talents to entertain us in dozens of TV and film roles. He was also a much-loved humanitarian who uplifted our communities and left behind and empowering legacy for his youth.

NEW YORK - Beloved actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental drug overdose, according to an autopsy done by the New York City medical examiner's office.

An acute combination of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine led to Williams' death on September 6, the Medical Examiner said.

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment by family members earlier this month.

Reaction to Michael K. Williams' death

Family members and co-stars of Michael K. Williams reacted to the actor's death.

His death sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment world and the Brooklyn community. 

What Michael K. Williams meant to Brooklyn

Actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his home, will be remembered for his memorable TV and film roles. But he made a huge impact on the lives of people in Brooklyn and beyond.

Best known for his role as Omar Little in the acclaimed HBO drama "The Wire," Williams had also starred as Albert "Chalky" Whtie in "Boardwalk Empire," and appears in multiple acclaimed films like "12 Years a Slave."