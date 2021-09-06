‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC

"The Wire"’ actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment Monday afternoon, FOX 5 News confirmed. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said. The NY Post first reported the news.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss," his long-time rep Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR confirmed to the The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ reported that Williams was found dead after a relative hadn't heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him.

Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Williams, 54, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire" and as Chalky White in "Boardwalk Empire."

He also appeared in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on "The Wire" created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades.

Little, a "stick-up boy" based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of "The Wire," the HBO show that ran from 2002 to 2008 and is re-watched constantly in streaming.

The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.