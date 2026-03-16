Newark, NJ native Michael B. Jordan wins best actor Oscar

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The Brief Newark native Michael B. Jordan won the Academy Award for best actor for his dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in the film "Sinners." Jordan graduated from Newark’s Arts High School in 2005, prompting congratulations from Newark Public Schools leaders who praised him as an inspiration to students. The win marks Jordan’s first Oscar after more than two decades in the industry and another collaboration with director Ryan Coogler.



Michael B. Jordan, a Newark native and graduate of the city’s Arts High School, won the Academy Award for best actor Sunday night for his dual performance in the film "Sinners," prompting celebrations in his hometown and praise from local school leaders.

"Before he was an Academy Award winner, Michael B. Jordan was a kid from Newark. And tonight, he has inspired countless kids from Newark to work hard and give everything they’ve got to become all they are capable of becoming…" — Superintendent Roger León

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Ryan Coogler, winner of the Best Original Script Award and Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for "Sinners" in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15 Expand

Newark native wins first Academy Award for best actor

What we know:

Jordan earned the honor for playing identical twins Smoke and Stack in the blues-infused supernatural horror film set in the 1930s Mississippi. The movie led this year’s Academy Awards with 16 nominations and won four trophies overall.

The win marks Jordan’s first Oscar after more than two decades working in film and television.

"I’ve been doing this for 25 years and there’s a lot of people who have seen me grow up in this industry," Jordan said backstage after the ceremony. "And they looked out for me when they didn’t have to."

Last year’s winner, Adrien Brody, announced Jordan’s name at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, setting off a loud ovation from the crowd. Actress Teyana Taylor, nominated for supporting actress for "One Battle After Another," joined the standing applause.

City leaders celebrate hometown star’s historic win

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the Mercedes-Benz Evolution Tour with Alabama Shakes & Young the Giant at The Barker Hangar on November 6, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Expand

What they're saying:

Jordan, who graduated from Newark’s Arts High School in 2005, was congratulated by Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger León, who highlighted the actor’s ties to the city.

"Before he was an Academy Award winner, Michael B. Jordan was a kid from Newark," León said in a statement. "And tonight, he has inspired countless kids from Newark to work hard and give everything they’ve got to become all they are capable of becoming."

León also thanked Jordan for continuing to acknowledge his Newark roots throughout his career and recognized the role of his mother, Donna Jordan, his drama teacher Carl Gonzalez and others who supported him along the way.

Newark Board of Education President Hasani K. Council said Jordan’s achievement reflects the potential of the city’s students.

"The Newark Board of Education proudly congratulates Michael B. Jordan on his historic Academy Award win for best actor," Council said. "Michael B. Jordan has always carried Newark with him, and tonight the entire city celebrates alongside him."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka also praised Jordan’s achievement, calling it a proud moment for the city.

"Michael B. Jordan’s first Oscar win for his powerful performance in ‘Sinners’ is an incredibly proud moment for us in the city of Newark," Baraka said in a statement. "Just a kid from Newark who went from the halls of Arts High School to the global stage of the Academy Awards, Michael’s journey shows our young people that no dream is too big and no goal is out of reach."

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler

SANTA MONICA, CA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan pose with the Best First Feature Award for 'Fruitvale Station' in the press room during the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014 in S Expand

Jordan received the award for his performance in "Sinners," which reunited him with writer-director Ryan Coogler. The pair first worked together on the 2013 film "Fruitvale Station," which earned Jordan widespread praise for his portrayal of Oscar Grant.

They later collaborated on "Creed," "Black Panther" and now "Sinners."

"You’re an amazing person," Jordan told Coogler from the stage. "You gave me the opportunity and space to be seen."

Other nominees for best actor this year included Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme," Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another," Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon" and Wagner Moura for "The Secret Agent."