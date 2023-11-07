Mets owner Steve Cohen unveils $8B Citi Field development plan

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has unveiled an ambitious $8B plan to revitalize the areas surrounding Citi Field, termed the Metropolitan Park redevelopment project.

The plan would transform unused parking lots and other spaces around Citi Field into a comprehensive entertainment complex, headlined by a state-of-the-art casino.

"We hosted an information session at our headquarters, there were at least 5 or 6 of them at Citi Field bringing in every walk of life from the religious community to the ethnic community to small businesses and a great bottom-up approach," said Queens Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Tom Grech.

Despite proactive outreach efforts, the proposed location has faced opposition within the Flushing community.

In 2022, residents and community leaders held a rally saying the Casino would have a harmful impact on the neighborhood.

The complex would allegedly bring more than 15,000 jobs to Queens, according to Gretsch. He emphasized that this development will contribute to the economic diversity and inclusiveness of the borough.

The project still must clear a number of regulatory and political hurdles before it can become a reality. According to Gretsch, the most optimistic timeline would be 3 to 5 years.