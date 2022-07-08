Mets outfielder hosts Little Leaguers for sandlot game in Queen

On Friday, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo hosted little leaguers from all over the greater New York area for a 'Sandlot'-style baseball game at Hinton Park in Flushing, Queens.

Many of the youngers had never met a professional MLB player before.

"I’m very grateful that one of the players from the Mets was able to come here, said one little leaguer, while another added, it "means everything."

"Doing this just reminds me of how blessed I am to get to do what I do each and every day," said Nimmo, adding, "And the reason why I love this game and it really brings communities together and people together."

The event brought 20 kids together from four little leagues with the goal of playing the game the right way and to keep playing.

While some of the players were a little nervous hitting a pitch thrown by a big leaguer--some saw it as a scouting opportunity.

"It’s really nice showing off my potential," said one little leaguer.

Nimmo had to admit, "we had some arms and some defense out there," on the field.

The 29-year-old also shared his journey to the Bigs--a story of perseverance.

"I’m the perfect story of someone who’s not supposed to be here," shared Nimmo. "I’m from Wyoming--baseball isn’t the highest priority--and I’m playing major-league baseball and it’s just by having fun and working hard."

Nimmo also donated batting gloves to all the children in attendance.