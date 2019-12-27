Meteor streaks across night sky over Mariana Islands

A flaming streak arching over parts of the Mariana Islands on Dec. 27 was a probable meteor breaking up in the sky, according to the National Weather Service of Guam.

This video shows the object moving over Saipan, an island in the Northern Mariana Islands, and then breaking off into smaller pieces. The NWS said there were several reports of "bright light breaking up" over Saipan and Guam.

"Some residents also reported hearing explosion during this incident and it is not uncommon," the NWS said on Facebook.

A meteorologist with NWS told local media that the friction of a meteor entering Earth's atmosphere causes it to burn and begin to disintegrate.